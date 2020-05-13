Look: Pitcher Sean Doolittle's Reasons For Not Wanting Sports To Re-Open Yet

Washington Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle lists some reasons why he's NOT READY for sports to open back up yet.

May 13, 2020
Lance Hildebrand
Sean Doolittle

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Washington Nationals pitcher SEAN DOOLITTLE posted a list of questions he wants answered before he'll feel safe playing baseball without a vaccine.  Like, could long-term effects from the virus put athletes' careers at risk?  And is it even possible for all the players, managers, and stadium staff to be tested every day?

