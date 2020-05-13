Look: Pitcher Sean Doolittle's Reasons For Not Wanting Sports To Re-Open Yet

Washington Nationals pitcher SEAN DOOLITTLE posted a list of questions he wants answered before he'll feel safe playing baseball without a vaccine. Like, could long-term effects from the virus put athletes' careers at risk? And is it even possible for all the players, managers, and stadium staff to be tested every day?

Bear with me, but it feels like we've zoomed past the most important aspect of any MLB restart plan: health protections for players, families, staff, stadium workers and the workforce it would require to resume a season. Here are some things I'll be looking for in the proposal... — Obi-Sean Kenobi Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) May 11, 2020