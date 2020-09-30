Look: Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Is Pregnant

Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee Brittany Matthews announced on Tuesday that she is pregnant and expecting the couple’s first child.

The announcement from Mahomes and Matthews comes less than a month after the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback proposed to his longtime girlfriend. The two got engaged on Sept. 1, which was the same night the Chiefs got their Super Bowl rings.

Mahomes and Matthews have been together since 10th grade and even have shared old pictures from their high school prom together in 2013. Now the two are expecting their first child.