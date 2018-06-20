Look: Officer Pulls Over Man For Driving Too Slow In The Left Lane

An officer is called a "hero" for pulling over a driver for driving TOO SLOW in the left lane!

June 20, 2018
Lance Hildebrand
Lance Hildebrand

(Dreamstime)

Categories: 
Features

A police officer in Indiana pulled a woman over on Saturday for driving below the speed limit in the left lane and backing up traffic.  It's illegal to clog up the passing lane like that in Indiana, so she got a ticket, and the consensus on social media is that the officer is a HERO.

Tags: 
Y98
officer
pulls
over
police
driver
too
slow
left
lane
look
photo
Courtney & Company