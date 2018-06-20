Look: Officer Pulls Over Man For Driving Too Slow In The Left Lane
An officer is called a "hero" for pulling over a driver for driving TOO SLOW in the left lane!
A police officer in Indiana pulled a woman over on Saturday for driving below the speed limit in the left lane and backing up traffic. It's illegal to clog up the passing lane like that in Indiana, so she got a ticket, and the consensus on social media is that the officer is a HERO.
I stopped this vehicle today for a left lane violation on I-65. The driver had approximately 20 cars slowed behind her because she would not move back to the right lane.— Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) June 16, 2018
Again...if there are vehicles behind you, you must move to the right lane to allow them to pass. pic.twitter.com/tePjJ1Xigy