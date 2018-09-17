Look: Man Busted For Using Skeleton In Carpool Lane

A guy in Washington was pulled over in the carpool lane last week when the police realized his passenger was actually a Halloween skeleton wearing a hat and a jacket.

This driver NB I5 at I405 in Sno County was dying to not get caught with this passenger, there’s no bones about it! Another HOV violator stopped by WSP ----‍♂️ #HOVemphasis pic.twitter.com/aW3ygs9oh1 — Trooper H. Axtman (@wspd7pio) September 12, 2018