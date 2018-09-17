Look: Man Busted For Using Skeleton In Carpool Lane

A guy was busted for using a Halloween skeleton in the carpool lane.

September 17, 2018
Lance Hildebrand

(Photo by Hpbfotos/Dreamstime.com)

A guy in Washington was pulled over in the carpool lane last week when the police realized his passenger was actually a Halloween skeleton wearing a hat and a jacket.

