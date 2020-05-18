Look: Major League Baseball's Proposed Safety Protocols

Baseball wants to OUTLAW spitting and hugs??!!

May 18, 2020
Lance Hildebrand
Major League Baseball will reportedly have some new rules to protect against the spread of COVID-19, including no high-fives, fist bumps, or hugs...  And no spitting, tobacco use, or chewing sunflower seeds.  They're also planning to process around 10,000 coronavirus tests per week.

