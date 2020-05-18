Look: Major League Baseball's Proposed Safety Protocols

Major League Baseball will reportedly have some new rules to protect against the spread of COVID-19, including no high-fives, fist bumps, or hugs... And no spitting, tobacco use, or chewing sunflower seeds. They're also planning to process around 10,000 coronavirus tests per week.

Major League Baseball's proposed safety protocols call for no finger licking; no spitting; no mascots; no bat boys/girls; no swapping of lineup cards; no high-fives, fist bumps; no restaurants for road teams; and showers at the ballpark are discouraged. https://t.co/AVFCzgibbv — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) May 17, 2020