Look: Kobe Bryant's Childhood Home Sells For $810,000

Somebody just scored a serious piece of sports history. Kobe Bryant's childhood home in the Philadelphia area just sold for $810,000.

It's got five bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and, most importantly, Kobe's old basketball hoop. Kobe's family lived there during his teenage years, when he was playing for Lower Merion High School.

The Bryant family sold the home in 2008. It went back on the market this past September. There's no word on the buyer.