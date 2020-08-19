Look: Kobe Bryant Tribute Jerseys

August 19, 2020
Lance Hildebrand
Kobe Bryant

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Monday, the wife of the late Kobe Bryant, Vanessa,  posted a photo to her Instagram story of the Los Angeles Lakers jerseys, all appearing to feature the “Black Mamba” design in honor of the NBA icon, who tragically died in a January helicopter crash along with the couple’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others. He was 41 years old.

