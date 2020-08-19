Look: Kobe Bryant Tribute Jerseys
Here are the tribute jerseys that the Lakers will wear to honor the late Kobe Bryant.
August 19, 2020
On Monday, the wife of the late Kobe Bryant, Vanessa, posted a photo to her Instagram story of the Los Angeles Lakers jerseys, all appearing to feature the “Black Mamba” design in honor of the NBA icon, who tragically died in a January helicopter crash along with the couple’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others. He was 41 years old.
Nike will also be releasing a dual 8/24 “Black Mamba” Lakers jersey during “Mamba Week,” celebrating both chapters of Kobe Bryant’s career. pic.twitter.com/G2zq34Pqox— Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) August 13, 2020