Look: Kobe Bryant Tribute Jerseys

On Monday, the wife of the late Kobe Bryant, Vanessa, posted a photo to her Instagram story of the Los Angeles Lakers jerseys, all appearing to feature the “Black Mamba” design in honor of the NBA icon, who tragically died in a January helicopter crash along with the couple’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others. He was 41 years old.

Nike will also be releasing a dual 8/24 “Black Mamba” Lakers jersey during “Mamba Week,” celebrating both chapters of Kobe Bryant’s career. pic.twitter.com/G2zq34Pqox — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) August 13, 2020