Look: Justin Timberlake Hopes To Bring MLB Team To Tennessee
Could Justin Timberlake really get an MLB in Tennessee?
Justin Timberlake is from Memphis, Tennessee, and in 2012 he became a minority owner of the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies.
And now, he wants to bring a Major League Baseball team to Tennessee. He's joined a group that's trying to bring a team to Nashville. They're planning to call the team the Nashville Stars, and they're hoping to have it in place by 2024.
But that's a long-shot. MLB has 30 teams, and there aren't any plans to expand beyond that. There also aren't any teams currently looking to re-locate. And even if there was an opportunity, there are still a lot of financial hurdles.
"I am thrilled to be involved in the movement to bring Major League Baseball to the great state of #Tennessee,” Timberlake said in a statement. “I believe in Music City Baseball’s vision of linking baseball and music in a unique way to unite and entertain people and I am excited to help generate awareness throughout the community as we share our vision for bringing @mlb to #MusicCity.” -Justin Timberlake We’re honored and excited to add @justintimberlake to our team! You can read the full story at the @tennesseannews via the link in our bio. Photo Credit: @johnrussophoto