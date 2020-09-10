Look: Justin Timberlake Hopes To Bring MLB Team To Tennessee

Could Justin Timberlake really get an MLB in Tennessee?

September 10, 2020
Lance Hildebrand
Lance Hildebrand
Justin Timberlake

(Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Justin Timberlake is from Memphis, Tennessee, and in 2012 he became a minority owner of the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies.

And now, he wants to bring a Major League Baseball team to Tennessee.  He's joined a group that's trying to bring a team to Nashville.  They're planning to call the team the Nashville Stars, and they're hoping to have it in place by 2024.

But that's a long-shot.  MLB has 30 teams, and there aren't any plans to expand beyond that.  There also aren't any teams currently looking to re-locate.  And even if there was an opportunity, there are still a lot of financial hurdles.

"I am thrilled to be involved in the movement to bring Major League Baseball to the great state of #Tennessee,” Timberlake said in a statement. “I believe in Music City Baseball’s vision of linking baseball and music in a unique way to unite and entertain people and I am excited to help generate awareness throughout the community as we share our vision for bringing @mlb to #MusicCity.” -Justin Timberlake We’re honored and excited to add @justintimberlake to our team! You can read the full story at the @tennesseannews via the link in our bio. Photo Credit: @johnrussophoto

A post shared by Nashville Stars Baseball (@nashvillestarsbaseball) on

Tags: 
Y98
Justin Timberlake
hopes
bring
MLB
baseball
Team
Tennessee
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim