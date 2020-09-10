Look: Justin Timberlake Hopes To Bring MLB Team To Tennessee

Justin Timberlake is from Memphis, Tennessee, and in 2012 he became a minority owner of the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies.

And now, he wants to bring a Major League Baseball team to Tennessee. He's joined a group that's trying to bring a team to Nashville. They're planning to call the team the Nashville Stars, and they're hoping to have it in place by 2024.

But that's a long-shot. MLB has 30 teams, and there aren't any plans to expand beyond that. There also aren't any teams currently looking to re-locate. And even if there was an opportunity, there are still a lot of financial hurdles.