Look: Jason Tatum Gets Trolled Over New Haircut

Jayson Tatum has been complimented for years now as having some of the best hair in the NBA, but the Boston Celtics star is rocking a new look in advance of the resumption of the season... And let’s just say the feedback has not been overwhelmingly positive.

Tatum let his hair grow out after the NBA season was postponed, and the 22-year-old is now rocking some serious curls. Dwyane Wade was among the many who commented on Tatum’s hairstyle.