Look: Heidi Klum And Tim Gunn Leave "Project Runway"

When "Project Runway" returns to Bravo, it'll do so without Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn. They're moving over to Amazon to develop, produce, and star in a new fashion reality show.

"Runway"is heading into its 17th season, and it'll be the first without Tim and Heidi. The show aired on Bravo for its first five seasons, then moved to Lifetime for 11 more, before moving back to Bravo.