Look: Heidi Klum And Tim Gunn Leave "Project Runway"
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are leaving "Project Runway".
When "Project Runway" returns to Bravo, it'll do so without Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn. They're moving over to Amazon to develop, produce, and star in a new fashion reality show.
"Runway"is heading into its 17th season, and it'll be the first without Tim and Heidi. The show aired on Bravo for its first five seasons, then moved to Lifetime for 11 more, before moving back to Bravo.
After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying 'Auf Wiedersehen' to Project Runway, a show that I was honored to host and help create. I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart. I am so appreciative of the dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we could shine a light on creativity and help launch so many talented designers' careers. I'm most excited that my journey with my dear friend and colleague, @timgunn, is far from over. We will be partnering with Amazon for a new show, and we're excited for everyone to see what we're designing next!