Look: Football-Scented Candles
Get ready for FOOTBALL... SCENTED CANDLES??!!
September 14, 2020
A company that's owned by Anheuser-Busch called Babe Wine just created three football-scented candles. One smells like an artificial turf field . . . one smells like nachos . . . and one smells like a JOCKSTRAP.
If you're interested, a three-pack of candles costs $69.
Who else misses watching football IRL? SAME. So, we teamed up with @shopryanporter to make candles that bring the ~stadium vibes~ to you. Shop now: https://t.co/eEVMd0e5f0 pic.twitter.com/AtUGaHH0HM— BABE (@BabeTweets) September 9, 2020