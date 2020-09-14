Look: Football-Scented Candles

September 14, 2020
A company that's owned by Anheuser-Busch called Babe Wine just created three football-scented candles.  One smells like an artificial turf field . . . one smells like nachos . . . and one smells like a JOCKSTRAP.

If you're interested, a three-pack of candles costs $69. 

