Look: Football Fan's Craigslist Ad
A Tennessee football fan posts a Craigslist ad looking for a woman to go to games with him, BUT...
August 20, 2019
A University of Tennessee football fan is getting roasted online right now for posting a Craigslist ad looking for a woman to go to games with him. His requirements are that she'll stay sober at tailgates and cook food for them, be willing to tailgate all day and stay for the full game, AND pay for her own tickets.
Posting for awareness... #VolsHelpingVols pic.twitter.com/UnJ99dkPkt— ZehDuck (@ZehDuck) August 15, 2019