Look: Find Nicolas Cage In The Cleveland Indians' Lineup Cards
Can you find images of NICOLAS CAGE hidden in the Cleveland Indians' line up cards?
May 21, 2020
Last season, the Cleveland Indians hid images of NICOLAS CAGE in 39 different game lineup cards, and nobody noticed!
Just want to let you know that we hid Nicolas Cage in (39) of our lineup graphics last year.— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) May 20, 2020
We snuck it by you! You didn't even notice!
It's our greatest treasure.
Go on a scavenger hunt if you please. We will send master hunters a letter of congratulations. pic.twitter.com/4qq3BnSxBK