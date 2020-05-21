Look: Find Nicolas Cage In The Cleveland Indians' Lineup Cards

Last season, the Cleveland Indians hid images of NICOLAS CAGE in 39 different game lineup cards, and nobody noticed!

Just want to let you know that we hid Nicolas Cage in (39) of our lineup graphics last year.



We snuck it by you! You didn't even notice!



It's our greatest treasure.



Go on a scavenger hunt if you please. We will send master hunters a letter of congratulations. pic.twitter.com/4qq3BnSxBK