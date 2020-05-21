Look: Find Nicolas Cage In The Cleveland Indians' Lineup Cards

Can you find images of NICOLAS CAGE hidden in the Cleveland Indians' line up cards?

May 21, 2020
Lance Hildebrand
Nicolas Cage

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Last season, the Cleveland Indians hid images of NICOLAS CAGE in 39 different game lineup cards, and nobody noticed!

 

