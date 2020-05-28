Look: Fan Builds Mini Dodger Stadium In Backyard
Check out what one Dodgers fan built in his backyard...
May 28, 2020
Ben Massé is a Dodgers fan living in West Springfield, Mass. The teacher and soccer coach has not been working while adhering to stay-at-home orders, so he decided to use the extra time to build a replica of the Dodger Stadium outfield wall in his backyard. And he did an outstanding job.
This fan built a mini Dodger Stadium in his backyard. --— MLB (@MLB) May 26, 2020
(via Ben Massé/FB, Official Los Angeles Dodgers Fan Group) pic.twitter.com/Tx48U8lqbJ