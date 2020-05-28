Look: Fan Builds Mini Dodger Stadium In Backyard

Ben Massé is a Dodgers fan living in West Springfield, Mass. The teacher and soccer coach has not been working while adhering to stay-at-home orders, so he decided to use the extra time to build a replica of the Dodger Stadium outfield wall in his backyard. And he did an outstanding job.

