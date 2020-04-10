Look: College Dog Mascots Zoom Call

Check out the college DOG mascots on a Zoom call together.

April 10, 2020
Dog Mascot

(Photo by Josh D. Weiss-USA TODAY Sports)

Bryant Tupper, the Bryant Athletics bulldog mascot, invited a bunch of other canine college mascots to a video chat and, quite honestly, it might be the most adorable thing that you’ve seen in the last month. It’s hard to think of anything better.

