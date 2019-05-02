Look: Chef Boyardee Ravioli Can Shuts Down Highway

A can of ravioli SHUT DOWN a highway??!!

May 2, 2019
Lance Hildebrand
Lance Hildebrand

(Getty Images)

A street in Chicago was shut down Tuesday over a suspicious object which turned out to be a can of Chef Boyardee ravioli on wheels? Apparently it was a project that was created by a student in a college design class . . . so the street was reopened within a half hour.

