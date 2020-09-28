Look: Cam Newton Pays Tribute To Chadwick Boseman With Cleats

Check out how Patriots QB Cam Newton paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman yesterday.

September 28, 2020
Lance Hildebrand
Lance Hildebrand
Cam Newton

(Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

