Look: Cam Newton Pays Tribute To Chadwick Boseman With Cleats
Check out how Patriots QB Cam Newton paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman yesterday.
September 28, 2020
For Sunday’s game against the Raiders at Gillette Stadium, Cam Newton gave homage to the late Chadwick Boseman via a brand new pair of Under Armor CLEATS that he wore during warmups.
Cam paying his respects to Chadwick Boseman with the Wakanda Forever cleats in warmups -- @CameronNewton— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 27, 2020
(via @Patriots) pic.twitter.com/lF5tbHjLxx