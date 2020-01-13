Look: Busted For Using Photoshopped Nail In Tire Picture

A woman is BUSTED using a Photoshopped picture of a nail in a tire when she's late for work.

January 13, 2020
Lance Hildebrand
Nail In Tire

(Getty Images)

