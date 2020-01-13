Look: Busted For Using Photoshopped Nail In Tire Picture

A woman in Oklahoma who was late for work said she had a flat tire, and sent her boss a picture of a nail in a tire. Only it looked totally fake if you zoom in, and it's the first picture that comes up in a Google Image search for "nail in tire." There's no word on whether she was fired.

my coworker called in (yet again) and said she had a nail on her tire that caused her to have a flat. i need everyone to stop what they’re doing and ZOOM IN TO THE NAIL IN THE PICTURE SHE SENT MY BOSS pic.twitter.com/4NcJGuvF4F — syd the kid (@sydneyywhitson) January 8, 2020