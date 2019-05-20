Look: The 2019 World Beard And Mustache Championships

Take a look at some of the BEST from the 2019 World Beard And Mustache Championships.

May 20, 2019
Lance Hildebrand
(Photo by Jan Hetfleisch/Getty Images)

The 2019 World Beard and Mustache Championships were this weekend in Belgium, and the photos are just what you'd hope for. 

Cheered on one of my friends who entered this beard competition- I was drawn like a moth to a flame with this event! #beardcompetition #beard #beardlover #wbmc #wbmc2019 #antwerp #belgium #worldbeardandmoustachechampionships

A post shared by Dyanith (@dyanith) on

Ons land haalt voor het eerst in de geschiedenis het WK Snorren en Baarden binnen dankzij de Antwerpse Snorrenclub. En op dat WK kan je heel het weekend lang bijzondere creaties én creaturen spotten. Van Princess Leia tot Napoleon, van de ‘musketier’ tot de ‘handlebar moustache’. Lees nu online of morgen in uw krant! -- Jan Aelberts @jaelberts #worldbeardandmoustachechampionships #snorren #baarden

A post shared by HLN.be (@hln_be) on

