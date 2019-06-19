Issues With Our Car That We're Currently Ignoring

A new survey found 1 in 7 drivers are currently driving around in a car that potentially has a serious issue. And 29% of people who've had their "check engine" light come on have waited over a MONTH to get it looked at.

The average car has three things that aren't working the way they should.

Here are the five most common car issues we're currently ignoring...

1. A rattling sound. 17% are currently ignoring it.

2. Brakes that squeak or grind, 15%.

3. The "check engine" light is on, also 15%.

4. A cracked windshield, 14%.

5. A leak coming from somewhere under the car, 14%.

