How Much Baseball Legends Would Make Today

Have you ever wondered how much some of Major League Baseball’s biggest legends like Stan Musial, Babe Ruth, Cy Young, Hank Aaron, or Mickey Mantle would be raking in if they were playing today?

Some researchers did, and rather than simply multiplying for inflation, they compared the old-schoolers to a similar current player, and then projecting a salary based on how their stats and productivity stacked up.

Here's what they came up with...

1. Stan Musial's 1957 Salary: $100,000.

When compared to Miguel Cabrera, he'd be making $50.2 million in 2020.

2. Babe Ruth's 1930/31 Salary: $80,000.

When compared to Mookie Betts, he'd be making $44.4 million in 2020.

3. Willie Mays' 1969/70 Salary: $135,000.

When compared to Mike Trout, he'd be making $33.6 million in 2020.

4. Mickey Mantle's 1962 Salary: $90,000.

When compared to Freddie Freeman, he'd be making $24 million in 2020.

5. Hank Aaron's 1975/76 Salary: $240,000.

When compared to Christian Yelich, he'd be making $10.8 million in 2020.

6. Ty Cobb's 1921 Salary: $25,000.

When compared to Cody Bellinger, he'd be making $39.4 million in 2020.

7. Cy Young's 1901 Salary: $3,000.

When compared to Justin Verlander, he'd be making $35.5 million in 2020.

8. Lou Gehrig's 1939 Salary: $39,000.

When compared to Albert Pujols, he'd be making 37.6 million in 2020.

9. Joe DiMaggio's 1950 Salary: $100,000.

When compared to Yoenis Céspedes, he'd be making $40.5 million in 2020.

10. Barry Bonds' 2005 Salary: $20,000,000.

When compared to Will Myers, he'd be making $38.4 million in 2020.

11. Nolan Ryan's 1980 Salary: $1,000,000.

When compared to Stephen Strasburg, he'd be making $35.7 million in 2020.

12. Walter Johnson's 1914 Salary: $17,500.

When compared to Gerrit Cole, he'd be making $53.4 million in 2020.

