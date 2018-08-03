The Greatest Movie Cars Of All Time

James Bond's Aston Martin DB5 tops a poll of "The 40 Greatest Movie Cars of All Time". Here's the Top 10...

1. James Bond's Aston Martin DB5. It was in seven James Bond movies to date, starting with "Goldfinger" in 1964.

2. Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. A customized Paragon Panther from "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang". (1968)

3. Doc Brown's DeLorean. A 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 from the "Back to the Future" trilogy. (1985 to 1990)

4. Herbie the Love Bug. A 1963 Model 117 Volkswagen Type 1 Beetle from various "Herbie" movies, starting with "The Love Bug" in 1968.

5. The Batmobile from the "Dark Knight" trilogy. (2005 - 2010)

6. James Bond's Lotus Esprit S1 from "The Spy Who Loved Me". (1977)

7. Greased Lightning. A 1948 Ford De Luxe from "Grease". (1978)

8. Charlie's getaway car. A 1968 Austin Mk I Mini Cooper S from "The Italian Job". (1969)

9. The Ford Mustang GT Fastback from "Bullitt". (1968)

10. The Batmobile. A customized 1954 Lincoln Futura from "Batman: The Movie" (1966)

