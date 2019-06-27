Google Maps Sends 100 People To Muddy Field
Soemtimes you just CAN'T trust Google Maps' suggested detour.
There was a big crash on a road leading to Denver International Airport on Sunday, so almost 100 people wound up taking a detour that Google Maps suggested. And they all wound up STUCK in a MUDDY FIELD. It turns out the detour was a dirt road that Google Maps NEVER should've recommended, and after a few cars got stuck, everyone else was trapped behind them.
