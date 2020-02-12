Former Astros Player Admits To Cheating

Former Houston Astros hitter MARWIN GONZALEZ admitted to cheating in 2017, and is apologizing. He said, quote, "I'm remorseful for everything that happened in 2017 for everything that we did as a group, and for the players that were affected directly by us doing this."

