Former Astros Player Admits To Cheating

A Houston Astro is apologizing for cheating.

February 12, 2020
Lance Hildebrand
Marwin Gonzalez

Former Houston Astros hitter MARWIN GONZALEZ admitted to cheating in 2017, and is apologizing.  He said, quote, "I'm remorseful for everything that happened in 2017 for everything that we did as a group, and for the players that were affected directly by us doing this." 

