"Field Of Dreams" Game Postponed

Major League Baseball announced yesterday that the Thursday, August 13th “MLB at Field of Dreams presented by GEICO” event between the Chicago White Sox and the St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed due to the pandemic. MLB hopes to make the event a part of its 2021 regular season schedule next August, featuring the White Sox as one of the participants.

Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. said: “We made every effort to go ahead with a first-class event for the people of Iowa, admirers of the film and fans generally. Unfortunately, we have come to the conclusion that it would not be prudent to ask Clubs to step outside their normal routines, given the evolving public health challenges. We hope to host this event in Iowa in 2021.”

“MLB at Field of Dreams” was to have marked the first Major League game ever held in the State of Iowa, played at the fan-favorite tourist destination. MLB built a temporary ballpark at the Dyersville location, adjacent to the movie site and originally designed to host 8,000 fans in a national broadcast on FOX. The initial plan called for a matchup of the White Sox and the New York Yankees, who were later replaced by the Cardinals when MLB implemented a regionalized schedule due to the pandemic.

Click Here to see more.