The people at Thrillist ran an experiment to find the fastest way to cool down a hot car. And they found the best thing to do is roll down your passenger side window, "fan" the car with your driver's side door a couple times, then roll the windows up, blast the A/C, and drive off.

Apparently that creates a low-pressure system that literally sucks the hot air out of the car.

It cooled the car at a rate of about 3.6 degrees per minute. Which was half-a-degree better than the next best option, blasting the A/C and driving with the windows up. Now you know.

