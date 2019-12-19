Driving Changes Over The Decade

Has your driving gotten WORSE over the last ten years?

December 19, 2019
Lance Hildebrand
Hankook Tire just released the results of a new survey that found people believe driving has gotten worse this decade.

Well, except for their own driving.  86% of people say they're better drivers today than they were 10 years ago.

But two-thirds say other drivers' etiquette has gotten worse.  55% think the roads are less safe than they were a decade ago.  And they say the biggest reasons why things have gotten worse are texting and driving . . . and the rise in Uber and Lyft.

On the bright side, we're pretty optimistic that 10 years from now, the roads will get better, and 72% of people believe that by 2030, self-driving cars will be handling most of the driving for us. 

