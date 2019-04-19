Considering Your Car A "Friend"

Do you consider your car a FRIEND?

April 19, 2019
Lance Hildebrand
Lance Hildebrand

(GettyImages)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A new survey found 64% of Americans consider their car to be a "friend."

And just like real friendships, we're willing to make sacrifices for it.  Here are eight stats from the survey...

1.  44% of car owners have named their car before.

2.  Over a third of us would rather get a cut or scratch on our body than on our car.

3.  15% of people would rather break a bone than have their car break down.

4.  21% would rather spend a full day in jail than have their car totaled.

5.  13% would rather break up with their significant other than lose their car.

6.  70% of us have at least one fond memory associated with our car.  The top memories include first dates . . . a first kiss . . . a proposal . . . a road trip . . . bringing a baby home from the hospital . . . and driving around blasting music.

7.  45% of us have CRIED when we had to get a new car.  We assume cost has something to do with that one.

8.  The average American spends 8 hours and 22 minutes in their car each week.  Which is 1 hour and 12 minutes a day . . . or 18 full days a year. 

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
considering
car
friend
your