The Cities With The Most Aggressive Drivers

A new study found we drive more aggressively on Fridays than any other day of the week. And we're the most laid back on Wednesdays. So today SHOULD be the least-stressful day to commute.

It also used stats from the GasBuddy app to rank the top ten cities for aggressive driving. They based the ranking on things like speeding . . . how often we slam on the brakes . . . and how fast we accelerate.

The ten cities with the most aggressive drivers are...

1. Los Angeles.

2. Philadelphia.

3. Sacramento.

4. Atlanta.

5. San Francisco.

6. San Diego.

7. Orlando.

8. Detroit.

9. Austin.

10. Las Vegas.

St. Louis came in at number 25, and out of the 30 cities they looked at, Minneapolis had the LEAST aggressive drivers.

Click Here to see more.