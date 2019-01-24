The Cities With The Longest And Shortest Commutes

A new study looked at commute times in different cities across the country. And the difference between the BEST commute and WORST commute in the U.S. is almost a full hour difference.

The five cities with the worst commutes are Palmdale, California near L.A., 1 hour and 25 minutes. . . New York, 1 hour and 22 minutes . . . Jersey City, 1 hour and 14 minutes . . . Corona, California near L.A., 1 hour and 13 minutes . . . and Newark, 1 hour and 11 minutes.

(The rest of the top 10 worst commutes are Santa Clarita, CA . . . Chicago . . . Moreno Valley, CA . . . Yonkers, NY . . . and Naperville, IL.)

The five cities with the best commutes are Lubbock, Texas, 33 minutes roundtrip . . . Sioux Falls, South Dakota, 34 minutes . . . Springfield, Missouri, 35 minutes . . . Amarillo, Texas, 35 minutes . . . and Eugene, Oregon, 36 minutes.

(The rest of the top 10 best commutes are Wichita . . . Lincoln, Nebraska . . . Syracuse . . . Tallahassee . . . and Boise, Idaho.)

