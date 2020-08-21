Chiefs Ban Native American Headdresses And Face Paint

The Kansas City Chiefs haven't discussed changing their name or logo, but they just implemented some new rules to cut out traditions that could be offensive.

Starting this season, they're banning fans from wearing headdresses into the stadium. They're also prohibiting face painting that's meant to imitate Native American cultures.

The Chiefs also are also "reviewing" two fan traditions . . . the Arrowhead Chop, and the pre-game beating of a drum, often by a former player or a local celebrity.

The team said they began a dialogue with a group of local leaders from diverse American Indian backgrounds and experiences a few years ago, and these new rules came out of those talks.

They added, quote, "It is important that we continue the dialogue on these significant topics, and we look forward to continuing to work together in the future."

