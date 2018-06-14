Can You Fix It?

A new survey found 68% of cars currently have at least one thing wrong with them. And when people were asked whether they could handle relatively simple fixes, like changing a tire, the answer for most was a resounding NOPE.

Here are six fixes, and how many of us feel "extremely confident" we could do them...

1. Could you add windshield washer fluid to your car? 30% aren't sure they could.

2. Could you replace your windshield wipers? 52% don't know if they could handle it.

3. Could you jump start your car if the battery died? 53% don't know if they could.

4. Could you put a spare tire on? 61% aren't sure. One in five don't even know how to use a gauge to check the tire pressure.

5. Could you replace a blown fuse? 63% aren't sure they could do it.

6. Could you change your own oil? 67% said no.

Now here's the craziest stat. Researchers showed people different photos of car parts. And 41% couldn't even identify which part was the ENGINE.

