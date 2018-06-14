Can You Fix It?

Could you FIX these things on your car?

June 14, 2018
Lance Hildebrand

A new survey found 68% of cars currently have at least one thing wrong with them.  And when people were asked whether they could handle relatively simple fixes, like changing a tire, the answer for most was a resounding NOPE.

Here are six fixes, and how many of us feel "extremely confident" we could do them...

1.  Could you add windshield washer fluid to your car?  30% aren't sure they could.

2.  Could you replace your windshield wipers?  52% don't know if they could handle it.

3.  Could you jump start your car if the battery died?  53% don't know if they could.

4.  Could you put a spare tire on?  61% aren't sure.  One in five don't even know how to use a gauge to check the tire pressure.

5.  Could you replace a blown fuse?  63% aren't sure they could do it.

6.  Could you change your own oil?  67% said no.

Now here's the craziest stat.  Researchers showed people different photos of car parts.  And 41% couldn't even identify which part was the ENGINE. 

