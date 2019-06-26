Getting a driver’s license sadly has become a death sentence for thousands of teens each year. Sadly, motor-vehicle accidents continue to be the leading cause of death among teenagers aged 16 to 19, which also happens to be the age group with the highest risk of crashes.

Wallethub has released a new list of the BEST and WORST states for teen drivers.

The Five BEST: Maryland... New York... Massachusetts... Louisiana... Texas.

Illinois was ranked 9th overall.

The Five WORST: Wyoming... South Dakota... MISSOURI... Arizona... Montana.

