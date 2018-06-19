The Best And Worst States For Summer Road Trips

The website WalletHub.com just ranked all 50 states from the best place to take a road trip this summer to the worst.

The rankings are based on 31 factors, including the quality of the roads . . . traffic . . . driving laws . . . national parks . . . other activities and attractions . . . weather . . . shoreline and scenery . . . and, yes, gas prices.

And the 10 best states for taking a road trip are: Wyoming . . . North Carolina . . . Minnesota . . . Texas . . . Florida . . . Louisiana . . . Washington . . . New York . . . Utah . . . and Colorado.

The 10 worst states for a road trip are: Rhode Island . . . Connecticut . . . Delaware . . . Hawaii . . . New Mexico . . . Indiana . . . Kentucky . . . Alaska . . . Kansas . . . and Alabama.

