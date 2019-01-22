The Best And Worst States For Driving
You might be surprised as to which state makes the BEST list.
January 22, 2019
WalletHub released its report on 2019's Best & Worst States to Drive in.
To determine the most driver-friendly states in the U.S., WalletHub compared the 50 states across 30 key metrics. The data set ranges from average gas prices to share of rush-hour traffic congestion to road quality.
Here are the 10 Best...
1. Oregon
2. Illinois
3. Indiana
4. Iowa
5. Texas
6. North Carolina
7. Georgia
8. Arkansas
9. Nebraska
10. Ohio
And the 10 Worst are...
41. Maryland
42. New Jersey
43. Wyoming
44. Massachusetts
45. Rhode Island
46. New Hampshire
47. California
48. Washington
49. Alaska
50. Hawaii