The Best And Worst States For Driving

January 22, 2019
WalletHub released its report on 2019's Best & Worst States to Drive in.

To determine the most driver-friendly states in the U.S., WalletHub compared the 50 states across 30 key metrics. The data set ranges from average gas prices to share of rush-hour traffic congestion to road quality.

Here are the 10 Best...

1. Oregon

2. Illinois

3. Indiana

4. Iowa

5. Texas

6. North Carolina

7. Georgia

8. Arkansas

9. Nebraska

10. Ohio

 

And the 10 Worst are...

41. Maryland

42. New Jersey

43. Wyoming

44. Massachusetts

45. Rhode Island

46. New Hampshire

47. California

48. Washington

49. Alaska

50. Hawaii

