The Best And Worst Days Of The Week To Get Gas

A new study found the best days of the week to get gas in most states are Mondays and Tuesdays, because that's when it's the cheapest. And it's most expensive on Fridays.

The BEST day to get gas in Illinois is Monday, and the BEST day to get gas in Missouri is Tuesday.

The WORST day to get gas in Illinois is Thursday, and the WORST day to get gas in Missouri is Saturday.

