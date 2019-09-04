WalletHub just put out its annual list of the best and worst cities to drive in.

They pull stats on America's 100 biggest cities, and look at 30 different factors, like traffic, weather, gas prices and how safe the roads are.

And the worst city to drive in again this year is The Motor City. Detroit was also #1 last year.

The ten worst cities to drive in are Detroit . . . Oakland . . . Philadelphia . . . San Francisco . . . Newark . . . D.C. . . . Seattle . . . Los Angeles . . . New York . . . and Honolulu.

The BEST city for driving is also a repeat. Raleigh, North Carolina took the top spot again this year.

The ten best cities to drive in are Raleigh . . . Orlando . . . Lincoln, Nebraska . . . Tampa . . . Winston-Salem, North Carolina . . . Birmingham, Alabama . . . Corpus Christi, Texas . . . Boise, Idaho . . . Charlotte . . . and Greensboro, North Carolina.

St. Louis was number 56.

