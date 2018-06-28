Bad Habits Of First Time Drivers

After you get your license, it takes about 10 weeks to start adopting "bad" driving habits.

June 28, 2018
Lance Hildebrand
Lance Hildebrand

(Dreamstime)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A new study found the average person starts adopting bad driving habits about 10 weeks after they get their license.  Here are eight habits, and how long it takes before we start doing them...

1.  Giving up on gripping the wheel at "10 and 2", 3 months and 15 days in.  That's also right around when we start driving with one hand.

2.  Not always wearing your seatbelt, 3 months and 18 days.

3.  Forgetting to check your mirrors when you change lanes, 3 months and 21 days.

4.  Not using turn signals, 4 months and 12 days.

5.  Tailgating, 4 months and 15 days.

6.  Riding in the left lane when people need to pass, 4 months and 18 days.

7.  Cutting people off, 5 months and 3 days.

8.  Running red lights, 5 months and 6 days. 

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
bad
Habits
first time
drivers

Upcoming Events

28 Jun
Boogie on the Boulevard The Boulevard
10 Jul
Kesha & Macklemore Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
11 Jul
Imagine Dragons Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
19 Jul
Parties On The Plaza Westport Plaza
20 Jul
Mud Mania Queeny Park
View More Events