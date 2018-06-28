Bad Habits Of First Time Drivers

A new study found the average person starts adopting bad driving habits about 10 weeks after they get their license. Here are eight habits, and how long it takes before we start doing them...

1. Giving up on gripping the wheel at "10 and 2", 3 months and 15 days in. That's also right around when we start driving with one hand.

2. Not always wearing your seatbelt, 3 months and 18 days.

3. Forgetting to check your mirrors when you change lanes, 3 months and 21 days.

4. Not using turn signals, 4 months and 12 days.

5. Tailgating, 4 months and 15 days.

6. Riding in the left lane when people need to pass, 4 months and 18 days.

7. Cutting people off, 5 months and 3 days.

8. Running red lights, 5 months and 6 days.

