Are You A Bad Driver?

September 7, 2018
Lance Hildebrand
How many people out there can admit they're BAD DRIVERS?  According to a new survey, the answer is . . . 4%.  Only one out of 25 people were willing to say they're probably a, quote, "below average" driver.

22% of people say they're above average, and 48% say they're average.

Men were slightly more likely to say they're bad drivers than women, 5% to 3%.  BUT men were also WAY more likely to say they're great drivers than women, 32% to 13%.

And the older someone is, the less likely they are to believe they're bad at driving...  8% of people under 24 admit they're below average, versus 2% of people over 65. 

