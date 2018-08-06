There's an Amish guy in Colon, in southwest Michigan, named Timothy Hochstedler. And he just launched something he's calling AMISH UBER where he gives people rides in his horse and buggy for $5.

Unlike Uber, you can't get Amish Uber with your cell phone because Timothy doesn't use one. To get a ride from him, you have to flag him down. So really, it's more like an Amish taxi, but that doesn't have the same ring to it.

Click Here to see more.