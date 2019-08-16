The Age Groups For Texting And Driving

A new study looked at which age group is the WORST about texting and driving... And you guessed it... It's MILLENNIALS. Here are six stats from the survey...

1. 86% of millennials admitted they sometimes use their phone while driving. That's compared to 72% of Gen Xers, and 49% of Baby Boomers.

2. 79% of millennials said they sometimes glance at incoming calls or text messages, which was also higher than anyone else.

3. 54% also said they sometimes SEND texts and emails while driving, which is five times higher than Baby Boomers.

4. A third of millennials use social media behind the wheel, compared to 1 in 7 Gen Xers and only 3% of Boomers.

5. Millennials are the most likely to drive aggressively since 47% do it.

6. And millennials love to multi-task behind the wheel, meaning things like eating or applying make-up. 63% do it.

