The Age Groups For Texting And Driving

Which age group is the WORST for texting and driving?

August 16, 2019
A new study looked at which age group is the WORST about texting and driving...  And you guessed it...  It's MILLENNIALS.  Here are six stats from the survey...

1.  86% of millennials admitted they sometimes use their phone while driving.  That's compared to 72% of Gen Xers, and 49% of Baby Boomers.

2.  79% of millennials said they sometimes glance at incoming calls or text messages, which was also higher than anyone else.

3.  54% also said they sometimes SEND texts and emails while driving, which is five times higher than Baby Boomers.

4.  A third of millennials use social media behind the wheel, compared to 1 in 7 Gen Xers and only 3% of Boomers.

5.  Millennials are the most likely to drive aggressively since 47% do it.

6.  And millennials love to multi-task behind the wheel, meaning things like eating or applying make-up.  63% do it. 

