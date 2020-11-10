Look: 21-Year-Old Athlete Becomes First With Down Syndrome To Complete Ironman Triathlon

Ironman triathlons have been around for nearly 50 years, but it wasn’t until this weekend that an athlete with Down syndrome crossed the finish line following an arduous day of swimming, biking, and running.

Chris Nikic, 21, made history on Saturday as the first person with Down syndrome to not only sign up for but also to complete an Ironman when he clocked in in Panama City Beach, Florida, with a time of 16:46:09.

Congratulations, Chris!