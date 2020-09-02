2020's Best And Worst Cities To Drive In

An annual study just came out that ranks the best and worst cities to drive in.

They look at 31 different factors, like traffic, weather, accidents, gas prices, parking, and how much it costs to maintain your car.

And the best city to drive in is . . . Lincoln, Nebraska. But three cities in North Carolina made the top ten.

This year's best cities for driving are: Lincoln, Nebraska . . . Raleigh, North Carolina . . . Corpus Christi, Texas . . . Greensboro, North Carolina . . . Boise, Idaho . . . Plano, Texas . . . Winston-Salem, North Carolina . . . Nashville . . . Orlando . . . and Omaha.

St. Louis is pretty much in the middle at number 45.

They looked at the 100 biggest cities in the U.S., and Oakland, California took last place. Followed by Philadelphia, San Francisco, Detroit, New York, and L.A.

