Zedd Speaks Out On The Importance Of Hotel Shower Gel Placement

EDM superstar producer Zedd recently took a break from cookin' up the hot hits and took to his Twitter with over 8 million followers to discuss a very annoying, yet very common hotel trend.

He's been the musical mastermind behind hits like "The Middle" with Maren Morris and "Stay" with Alessia Cara. Now, he's the leading voice for change...

Do you ever wonder why hotels put their pocket-sized shampoos, conditioners, and miniature soaps next to the sink when you clearly don't use them in that location? (Unless you're like, weird, and shower in the sink... in which case, just discontinue reading at this point.)

Zedd certainly does and it seems like he's had enough.

He originally spoke out last week about it:

I will never understand why hotels put SHOWER gel next to the SINK!!!

Do they expect me to shower in the sink? I hope not!?

So WHY DON’T YOU JUST PUT YOUR SHOWER GEL IN THE SHOWER!?!?! — Zedd (@Zedd) August 9, 2018

Then, this week he found a hotel that actually did it right. Check out the video:

See?!??

There’s hotels that respect the proper placement of shampoo and shower gel. Don’t @ me with bullshit excuses as to why they should be by the sink, fam.

I have spent a lot of time thinking about this very serious matter. pic.twitter.com/6NIS5RX8Zi — Zedd (@Zedd) August 11, 2018

What are your thoughts?

Where should hotel's shower gel be placed?

Looking to follow up his still red-hot summer smash with Maren Morris, "The Middle," Zedd just released a new track featuring Elley Duhé, "Happy Now." Listen below!