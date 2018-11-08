Watch Lauren Jauregui Perform Two Brand New Songs At MTV's 'Plus 1 The Vote' Election Party

Including "More Than That" and "Freedom"

November 8, 2018
LA
Lauren Jauregui attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

© Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lauren Jauregui just surprised her Jaguars with two brand new songs.

At MTV's '+1 The Vote' election party, following the 2018 midterm elections last night, the former Fifth Harmony star performed "More Than That" and a more than appropriate "Freedom" for the crowd. Earlier in the day, she was also rocking a "see through shirt" with "Freedom" written in rainbow letters.

Jauregui has begun her solo career since the girls split, debuting her first solo single "Expectations" which has taken off across the world.

Watch Lauren Jauregui perform "More Than That" and "Freedom" at MTV's '+1 The Vote' election party via fan video, below.

