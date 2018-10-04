Twitter Reacts: National Phone Alert of 2018
From Jersey Shore, Ellen Degeneres, your favorite artists and more!
For one to think that a message sent to every single cellphone in America wouldn't cause Twitter to blow up is just ludicrous.
And that's exactly what happened. An alert was sent to over 200 million wireless users and Twitter, as expected, collectively lost its mind.
Memes began flooding the Twitter-verse faster than the actual alert went out.
Here are some of the best alerts people created:
we are sorry to interrupt but we just received an important #PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/pBU898rjPr— Imagine Memes (@imaginememes) October 3, 2018
#PresidentialAlert don't want y'all to forget -- pic.twitter.com/N1IUI2QVgS— Complex (@Complex) October 3, 2018
Anyone else just get this #PresidentialAlert? pic.twitter.com/JQzeae49cl— Jim Jefferies Show (@jefferiesshow) October 3, 2018
WUT WUT? pic.twitter.com/Qh3XBOLfLd— Dillon Francis (@DILLONFRANCIS) October 3, 2018
Well, this was sweet. #PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/fxccEzJG6m— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 3, 2018
---- pic.twitter.com/YsEUCjGqv5— DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) October 4, 2018
When Ron Swanson got the presidential alert. pic.twitter.com/E8XEpBwJcO— IGN (@IGN) October 3, 2018
Note: the alert wasn't physically sent by the "president" himself (even though it was called the "Presidential Alert"). It was actually sent out by FEMA, The Federal Emergency Management Agency.
What best spoof-alert text did you see?