Post Malone & Skrillex Sing Sublime

The "Better Now" and "Bangarang" artists sang karaoke to the band's "Santaria"

July 30, 2018
LA
Post Malone walking on the red carpet at the The 2018 MAXIM Party held at Schaffer-Richardson Building on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. / Feb 12, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Skrillex arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center

In the latest episode of "what will Post Malone do next," it turns out, it's another karaoke night!

After visiting his hometown to sing karaoke, Post more recently enlisted the vocal talents of the EDM and Dance superstar producer, Skrillex, for his latest night out.

The two seem to be just chillin' on the couch at a house party when they hopped on the mic to provide the pre-gaming patrons with a rendition of Sublime's "Santeria."

Watch the duo belt it out in full karaoke fashion here:

karaoke with posty and @skrillex ------ #postmalone (-- @coughs)

Not too bad!

