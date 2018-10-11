Missy Elliott Teases First Album in 14 Years, "Cool Off" New Single

Missy Elliott just teased her first album in well over a decade.

(BTW... did you catch her fantastic performance with Ciara at the American Music Awards?)

This new album will mark Elliott's first full-length project in just under 14 years. Her last project was her 2005 studio album, The Cookbook, Certified Gold in the US.

She's also got a new single coming out, "Cool Off," which is definitely expected to be on the new project.

Check out what the "Work It" rapper posted on Twitter.

2019--Let me get yall asses DANCING AGAIN----------”Cool Off” pic.twitter.com/fDg8I38PI1 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) October 7, 2018

You could say we're excited. We can't wait to put our thang' down flip it and reverse it! (!ti esrever dna ti pilf, nwod gnaht ruo tuP)