Marshmello, Juicy J, James Arthur Ask Fans To Sign "You Can Cry"

Marshmello is apparently asking fans to learn ASL (American Sign Language).

He (she/they/it... do we know yet?) is encouraging fans to upload a video of themselves and others signing the track "You Can Cry," featuring Juicy J and James Arthur, with the hashtag #YouCanCryASL. Check out what the 'Mello tweeted:

Learn how to sign ‘You Can Cry’ and share your videos on https://t.co/KJgIVPzoUi using #YouCanCryASL ❤ Tag me in your videos! https://t.co/9Uv869GvFd pic.twitter.com/PYwDNc7dP9 — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) June 28, 2018

The've got to be up to something, right? Possibly a music video made entirely of fans signing the song? We'll see! Check back soon to find out.

Meanwhile, Marshmello, Juicy J, and James Arthur dropped the powerful new music video for the track. Check it out: