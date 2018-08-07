Khalid Brings Out Normani For "Love Lies" At Lollapalooza

They opened the Grant Park, Illinois festival with a super sultry performance

August 7, 2018
LA
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Khalid & Normani performs at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Khalid had the Lollapooloza crowd rockin' in Grant Park, Illinois this past weekend when he brought out his "Love Lies" partner, Normani, for a surprise performance.

This year's festival boasted a lineup of artists including Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Camila Cabello, and Zedd.

Their seductive track is currently sitting at No. 7 on the chart and steadily rising.

Watch the super sultry performance of "Love Lies" by Khalid and Normani, here:

